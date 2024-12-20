Sam's Toy Box: Retro Fever

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From Star Wars to the Simpsons-these toys could make for a good bonding experience between the kids and the adults.

Anime Heroes (Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America)

-The Anime Heroes lineup includes fan-favorite characters from popular anime series, including One Piece and Naruto.

-Fans can now get Zoro Three Sword Style and Sasuke Taka.

-Each figure stands 6.5 inches tall with over 20 points of articulation.

-Some figures include character-specific accessories.

-Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $21.99

- Available: Amazon

The Simpsons Living Room Diorama Set (Jakks Pacific)

-Recreate some of the show's most iconic gags with this interactive diorama.

- Features multiple interactive components, including a seat cushion eject, a lenticular TV, and a rug with movable pegs.

- Includes a 2.5-inch Homer figure.

-Ages: 4+

- MSRP: $19.99

- Available: Target (Fall 2024)

Pokemon TCG Scarlet & Violet - Stellar Crown Elite Trainer Box (Pokemon)

-Perfect for both seasoned players and casual collectors.

- Contains everything a player needs to collect and play the Pokémon trading card game.

-Introduces Stellar Tera Pokémon ex, illustrated in a colorful crystalline style, transporting trainers to a dazzling world.

-Players can encounter the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, which is making its first-ever appearance in the Pokémon TCG in its bejeweled Stella Form.

-Ages: 6+

- MSRP: $49.99

-Available: Amazon, Hobby Shops, Specialty Retailers

Power Saber (Goliath)

-Power Saber is the world's first fully auto-extending and retracting saber. With motion-based SFX, flash-on clash, and in an in-hilt LED, this saber delivers the most realistic experience.

-Extend the saber to 35''/90cm and prepare for battle! After the battle, the Power Saber can be displayed on the included stand or carried around with the belt clip.

-Available in red & green, choose your side! Requires 4 x AA batteries (not included)

-Ages: 6+

- MSRP: $59.99

-Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target

Nick Kart Racers R/C (NKOK)

-Characters and vehicles are based on the racing video game "Nickelodeon Kart Racers."

-Race as your favorite Nickelodeon characters! Options include Spongebob in the Boatmobile, Leonardo (TMNT) in the Party Wagon, and Michelangelo (TMNT) in the Channel Six News Wagon.

-The 2.4 GHz radio control means that you can have up to 16 racers play at the same time with up to 100-feet range without disconnecting or interference!

- Includes one Nick Kart Racer, one remote control (2x AA and 3x AAA batteries not included but required)

-Ages: 6+

- MSRP: $24.99

- Available: Amazon, Walmart, Ross

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo of America

-It's up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda series.

-The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing.

-Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes -imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.

-Use echoes of water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes - or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat!

-Ages: 10+

- MSRP: $59.99

-Available: All major retailers

