Sam's Toy Box: Retro Fever

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From Star Wars to the Simpsons-these toys could make for a good bonding experience between the kids and the adults.
-The Anime Heroes lineup includes fan-favorite characters from popular anime series, including One Piece and Naruto.
-Fans can now get Zoro Three Sword Style and Sasuke Taka.
-Each figure stands 6.5 inches tall with over 20 points of articulation.
-Some figures include character-specific accessories.
-Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $21.99
- Available: Amazon
-Recreate some of the show's most iconic gags with this interactive diorama.
- Features multiple interactive components, including a seat cushion eject, a lenticular TV, and a rug with movable pegs.
- Includes a 2.5-inch Homer figure.
-Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $19.99
- Available: Target (Fall 2024)
-Perfect for both seasoned players and casual collectors.
- Contains everything a player needs to collect and play the Pokémon trading card game.
-Introduces Stellar Tera Pokémon ex, illustrated in a colorful crystalline style, transporting trainers to a dazzling world.
-Players can encounter the Legendary Pokémon Terapagos, which is making its first-ever appearance in the Pokémon TCG in its bejeweled Stella Form.
-Ages: 6+
- MSRP: $49.99
-Available: Amazon, Hobby Shops, Specialty Retailers
-Power Saber is the world's first fully auto-extending and retracting saber. With motion-based SFX, flash-on clash, and in an in-hilt LED, this saber delivers the most realistic experience.
-Extend the saber to 35''/90cm and prepare for battle! After the battle, the Power Saber can be displayed on the included stand or carried around with the belt clip.
-Available in red & green, choose your side! Requires 4 x AA batteries (not included)
-Ages: 6+
- MSRP: $59.99
-Available: Amazon, Walmart, Target
-Characters and vehicles are based on the racing video game "Nickelodeon Kart Racers."
-Race as your favorite Nickelodeon characters! Options include Spongebob in the Boatmobile, Leonardo (TMNT) in the Party Wagon, and Michelangelo (TMNT) in the Channel Six News Wagon.
-The 2.4 GHz radio control means that you can have up to 16 racers play at the same time with up to 100-feet range without disconnecting or interference!
- Includes one Nick Kart Racer, one remote control (2x AA and 3x AAA batteries not included but required)
-Ages: 6+
- MSRP: $24.99
- Available: Amazon, Walmart, Ross
-It's up to Zelda and her wisdom to save the kingdom of Hyrule in a brand-new story in The Legend of Zelda series.
-The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared, with a certain swordsman among the missing.
-Team up with the mysterious fairy, Tri, and use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes -imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies.
-Use echoes of water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes - or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat!
-Ages: 10+
- MSRP: $59.99
-Available: All major retailers
