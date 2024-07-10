Sandra Kolalou sentenced to nearly 60 years in murder, dismemberment of landlord Frances Walker

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A judge sentenced Sandra Kolalou to nearly 60 years in the murder and dismemberment of her landlord Frances Walker in 2022.

Kolalou, who was a tenant of the boarding house owned by Walker, was charged with first-degree murder.

A jury convicted her in April. She was also found guilty of one charge of dismembering a human body and one charge of aggravated identity theft.

On Wednesday she was sentenced to 50 years for the murder of Walker, six years for dismemberment and two years for aggravated identity theft.

Walker rented rooms in her home on North Washtenaw Avenue, and prosecutors said after she was reported missing in October of 2022, they found her head, arms and legs in the freezer of the home but not her torso.

More evidence was found in a trash can on Foster Beach. Blood was also found in her bedroom and on knives, police said.

"She was very kind and she also believed in justice and she would stand up for what she believed in, and I think she is not as physically strong as she thought she was," said brother Arnold Walker when Kolalou was convicted in April.

"We miss Frank a lot. She is the person no one can say anything bad about at all," said sister Maggie Walker.

Kolalou told jurors she was being framed and when asked if she would hurt Walker, claimed "No, I would do anything for Fran."

The Walker family says they have found their closure, and can now begin healing.

