Kolalou trial: Other renters testify they heard arguing night before landlord killed, dismemberment

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Neighbors of the woman accused of killing and dismembering her landlord on the Far North Side in 2022 testified Wednesday in her murder trial.

Sandra Kolalou is charged with first degree murder for allegedly killing Frances Walker.

Walker rented rooms in her home on North Washtenaw, and prosecutors said after she was reported missing in October 22, they found her head, arms and legs in the freezer of the home but not her torso.

More evidence was found in a trash can on Foster Beach.

Blood was also found in her bedroom and on knives, police said.

The 69-year-old's remains were found after police were called for a well-being check.

In the trial's second day, other tenants in the home testified they heard Walker and Kolalou arguing in the 24 hours before Walker went missing.

Julianne Carchar testified that Walker's argument "was high pitched, she sounded in distress. She was very upset."

Hours later, in the early morning hours of October 10, 2022, Carchar's sister, who was also a tenant in the home, heard Walker and Kolalou loudly talking and Walker's beloved dog Luki welp.

Jurors also heard from a tow truck driver who Kolalou called the day Walker went missing. Antonio Coria testified Kolalou tried to use Frances Walker's credit cards and became aggressive, pulling a pocket knife on him.

"She told me I was next," he told the court.

Prosecutors content evidence, including a bag of bloody clothes and rags that Kolalou dumped at Foster Beach, will show she committed the murder.

Koalou's attorneys content the evidence does not connect their client to the crimes, and there were others with motivation to kill Walker.

Prosecutors said Kolalou was upset that Walker had placed an eviction notice on her door.

Relatives previously said Walker tried to remove Kolalou many times.

Neighbors said Walker was active in the neighborhood, was kind and spent a lot of time with her dog. They said she offered shelter to women in need and played piano at two local churches. They were in shock someone would do something like this to her.

