Father found dead at home with unspecified wounds

Man tells police he killed 80-year-old father; weapons found at California home, gas station

SANGER, Calif. -- A man has been arrested Wednesday, after police in Sanger, California said he told them he killed his father.

A gas station employee called 911 about a man who wasn't coming out of the restroom.

When officers arrived, they found a man with blood on his clothes. He then reportedly told police that he killed his father.

That led police to a home at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police found an 80-year-old man dead with several wounds. They could not specify what kind of wounds.

Authorities found a weapon at both the gas station and the home.

The man was taken into custody.

Neither man was immediately identified.

This is Sanger's first homicide of the year.