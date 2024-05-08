Man tells police he killed 80-year-old father; weapons found at California home, gas station

Father found dead at home with unspecified wounds
SANGER, Calif. -- A man has been arrested Wednesday, after police in Sanger, California said he told them he killed his father.
A gas station employee called 911 about a man who wasn't coming out of the restroom.
When officers arrived, they found a man with blood on his clothes. He then reportedly told police that he killed his father.
That led police to a home at about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Police found an 80-year-old man dead with several wounds. They could not specify what kind of wounds.
Authorities found a weapon at both the gas station and the home.
The man was taken into custody.
Neither man was immediately identified.
This is Sanger's first homicide of the year.