Former CPS principal dies before sentencing on fraud charges

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 8:35PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Chicago Public Schools principal died before she could make her court appearance on Tuesday, according to officials.

Sarah Jackson Abedelal was set to face a judge Tuesday afternoon, however she didn't show up to court.

Her attorney informed the judge on Wednesday that Abedelal died, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

She was indicted in 2020 for having CPS employees submit false overtime, collecting over 200 thousand dollars for personal expenses.

She was removed from her position as principal in 2019.

It is unknown how Abedelal died.

