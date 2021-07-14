CPS principal charged in overtime fraud scheme allegedly netting $200K

CHICAGO (WLS) -- a Chicago Public Schools principal has been indicted by a grand jury on fraud charges in an overtime pay scheme, according to federal prosecutors.According to prosecutors, Sarah Jackson Abedelal has been indicted on 10 counts, all stemming from her time as a principal of Brennemann Elementary School in Buena Park. Between 2012 and 2019, prosecutors allege Abedelal told some employees she would authorize overtime pay for hours they did not work; in turn, she allegedly told them to give that money to her.Abedelal allegedly told the employees to withdraw the overtime money in cash on the day their paychecks were deposited into their bank accounts. Prosecutors say she would then meet with them in person to collect to cash, in classrooms or her office.According to the indictment, Abedelal allegedly used the fraudulent money to purchase money orders at currency exchanges and then pay personal expenses, including her mortgage.Prosecutors say Abedelal told employees the money would be used to pay for school expenses, but she allegedly took the money for her own personal use.Prosecutors said Abedelal obtained at least $200,000 in CPS money through the scheme.Abedelal is charged with 10 counts s of wire fraud. She will appear in court for the first time Wednesday afternoon.