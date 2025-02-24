'Sassy' the pony leads Indiana troopers on extensive chase

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- There were no long faces after Indiana troopers caught up to a runaway pony.

The pursuit started at about 11:08 a.m. after a caller told police there was a pony in the median on the Indiana Toll Road near the 44 mile marker in LaPorte County.

Indiana State Troopers were quick to gallop over to the site to find the pony.

After searching for about 30 minutes, Sassy the pony was spotted, but was not ready to be tamed.

Eventually, Trooper Arnold and Trooper McCormick were able to catchup to Sassy after the pony got tangled in a vine.

An investigation revealed the pony had charged at her owner earlier that day and escaped.

Sassy was picked up by her owners and taken home.