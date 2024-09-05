Save A Lot grocery store holding grand reopening on West Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Save A Lot grocery store is holding a grand re-opening on the West Side Thursday.

The area has been considered a food desert, but the reopening might come with mixed reaction.

The store is at 420 South Pulaski Road.

This is a big deal for residents living in the city's West Garfield Park neighborhood, who have little to no options for grocery stores.

The store was closed back in 2022 by the city, because it was infested with rats, which resulted in the area being deemed a 'food desert.'

Save A Lot is reopening today under the ownership of Yellow Banana.

Nearly two years ago, Yellow Banana received $13.5 million in city subsidies to reopen or renovate six Save-A-Lot stores on the South and West sides. Work started at the West Garfield Park location in 2023, and was expected to take 10 weeks to complete.

Right now, the only Save a lot open in the city is in Englewood at 63rd and Halsted streets, and that came with some pushback from neighbors who said they wanted a better quality grocery store in their neighborhood

According to Block Club Chicago, Save A Lot stores are expected to reopen this fall in South Shore, South Chicago, West Pullman and Auburn Gresham Neighborhoods.

City officials and other local leaders will gather at the West Garfield Park location Thursday for a ribbon cutting to celebrate the re-opening.

The reopening is said to have a community focus with shopping sprees and giveaways for customers.

The reopening ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

