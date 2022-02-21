After West Garfield Park Save-A-Lot closes over rat infestation, Rush, neighbors provide groceries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There was food Monday for a Chicago neighborhood that lost its only grocery store -- a huge help for some families in West Garfield Park.Save-A-Lot is the last remaining supermarket in the area, but it was forced to shut down temporarily because of a rat infestation.But on Monday morning, members of the West Garfield Park community were pitching in to help.Rush Medical Center is partnering with residents to help those that need it most.For the next few weeks, they are offering grocery bags full of food to members of the community that need it, until the store reopens.The meals feed a family of four for a week and a half."We have so many people that come from this community that need support, and to close both grocery stores and for people to have to travel outside their community to get healthy is ridiculous," said Julia Basset with Rush University Medical CenterFood insecurity in West Garfield Park runs high. After the local ALDI closed last October, the Save-A-Lot was the last remaining supermarket there."We have older seniors, we have people that no way to get to stores, we have no way to get fresh food, produce; you have to spend double the price and money at a small convenience store. It's just so unfair," resident Chaquita Jackson said.According to Alderman Jason Ervin, the Save-A-Lot is in currently in the process of another inspection. Once completed, it will be able to regain its license and reopen once more.