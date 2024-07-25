Residents react after man allegedly shoots tree trimmer over noise, leading to standoff | Video

Residents are reacting after a Schaumburg, IL shooting in which a man allegedly shot a Davey Tree employee over noise, leading to a standoff.

Residents are reacting after a Schaumburg, IL shooting in which a man allegedly shot a Davey Tree employee over noise, leading to a standoff.

Residents are reacting after a Schaumburg, IL shooting in which a man allegedly shot a Davey Tree employee over noise, leading to a standoff.

Residents are reacting after a Schaumburg, IL shooting in which a man allegedly shot a Davey Tree employee over noise, leading to a standoff.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- Schaumburg residents are reacting Thursday, after a tree trimmer was allegedly shot on the job Wednesday in normally quiet neighborhood, leading to an hours-long standoff.

"I mean you never seen anything like this, right?" said Case Van Wingerden, who lives near the site of the shooting.

Van Wingerden recounted the moments a torrent of heavily armed law enforcement packed his quiet Schaumburg neighborhood, after police say a man shot a tree trimmer, just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, then barricaded himself in his home.

Authorities say the shooting was the result of a noise dispute between the alleged shooter and the tree trimmer in the 800-block of South Braintree Drive.

"To see 40 cop cars, to see heavily armored vehicles, to see these guys in like full military-esque outfits, I mean, it was crazy," Van Wingerden said.

Case lives right across the street from the home police surrounded for hours.

RELATED: Father of 3 found shot to death in unincorp. Lombard driveway; murder investigation underway

He shared doorbell camera video exclusively with ABC7 Chicago.

On the video, a shot can be heard, followed by what sounds like a yell.

Van Wingerden said he and his wife were kept down the street with neighbors, away from the scene, for more than six hours, as the police standoff unfolded.

Snipers, he said, were perched on his property.

"The neighborhood, like, kind of came together; I met more neighbors yesterday than I have living here the last two years," Van Wingerden said.

Authorities say the alleged gunman eventually surrendered peacefully, and was put in police custody, just before 9:45 p.m., bringing the nerve-wracking day for the suburban neighborhood to an end.

But neighbors were still shaken the following morning.

"Oh, you wonder, what's going on? That's what. It's just shocking," neighbor Joan Mundstock said.

Police did not immediately provide an update on the victim's condition or any possible charges.

Davey Tree Expert released a statement on the incident, saying, "We were horrified and devastated to learn of the shooting of a Davey Tree employee at a jobsite in Schaumburg, Illinois. Our thoughts and prayers are with our employee, his family, and the teammates who witnessed this tragic incident. Our focus is on the health of our employee who was transported to the hospital. Davey Tree will be cooperating with authorities and thanks them for their quick response and service toward keeping our communities safe."