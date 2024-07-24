Schaumburg shooting injures 1; police ask public to stay away amid standoff

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- There is a large police presence in north suburban Schaumburg Wednesday afternoon, after a person was shot, police said.

Schaumburg police responded to the 800-block of South Braintree Drive for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Police gave the individual aid, and the person was taken to the hospital.

The roadway is shut down in both directions on Braintree from Cornell Lane to Cambridge Drive, police said.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the person being shot, and police did not immediately provide any information about the victim.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 3:30 p.m., and police could be seen with long guns in the area in a standoff.

Police said at 4:45 p.m. that a person believed to be involved in the shooting is barricaded in the area.

Residents near the incident are being asked to stay inside their homes.

Police do not believe anyone else is involved.