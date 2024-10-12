Griffin Museum of Science and Industry sparks future innovators with annual Science Works fair

CHICAGO (WLS) -- From gumdrop structures to a fashion show of yellow chemical suits and so much more, the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry is molding the minds of tomorrow's scientists and engineers.

The museum-wide science fair, called Science Works, is back once again bringing together young minds and dozens of STEM professional companies and organizations.

Dr. Jessica Chavez is the chief learning and community partnership officer at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry.

"At the museum we believe that we are here to inspire the inventive, genius in everybody. That's through opportunity, exposure and providing pathways. If you can see it, you can do it," said Chavez.

Vivian Delacruz is with the Society of Women Engineers and hopes to inspire some young ladies with dreams of becoming engineers.

"It's possible to do engineering. You don't have to be a prodigy to be an engineer as long as you want to do engineering, you're interested in science, you're interested in math," said Delacruz.

The even inspiring a group of Girl Scouts from Fellowship Baptist Church.

"The thing I've enjoyed most is learning how mathematics works and how robotics works the most," said Girl Scout Ta'nyah Chester.

And they made new friends along the way.

"The thing I loved most about this was the lava lamp and meeting new friends," said Girl Scout Tiana Pace.

The innovators of the future finding their spark.

