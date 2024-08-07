WATCH LIVE

Search continues for Minnesota teen missing in Lake Michigan near Beverly Shores, Ind.

Stephanie Wade Image
ByStephanie Wade WLS logo
Wednesday, August 7, 2024 10:42AM
Search continues for teen missing in Lake Michigan near Indiana beach
The search for a 17-year-old boy from Eagan, Minnesota missing in Lake Michigan near Beverly Shores, Indiana will continue Wednesday.

BEVERLY SHORES, Ind. (WLS) -- The search continues Wednesday for a teenager boy missing in Lake Michigan.

The 17-year-old boy from Eagan, Minnesota disappeared near Beverly Shores Tuesday afternoon.

Indiana DNR says drone and shore-based searches were unsuccessful Tuesday, but the Beverly Shores Fire Department continued their search throughout the night on ATVs.

DNR says Conservation Officers will resume their search some time Wednesday morning after a 17-year

Chopper 7 showed crews searching the area near Beverly Shores just before 5 p.m.

Authorities said initial search efforts were hindered by dangerous water conditions.

Rough, high waves could be seen about an hour before the teen went missing.

