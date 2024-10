Seasonal cupcake decorating classes at Buck Russell's

Tap into spooky season with pastry-decorating classes in Wilmette.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- When leaves start to fall, it's time to get into the Halloween spirit.

Buck Russell's in Wilmette is offering seasonal cupcake decorating classes to help create festive goodies.

Buck Russell's Master Cupcake Decorator and Bakery manager Bobbi Ellis joined ABC7 Chicago to give a preview of the class.

Tanja, Tracy and Terell learned how to decorate a cupcake as a purple monster.

For more information about booking a cupcake decorating class at Buck Russell's, click here.