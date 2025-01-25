24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
'Secret Chicago' shares list of fun activities to do during cold winter months

Saturday, January 25, 2025 1:29AM
"Secret Chicago" shared a list of fun activities to do during cold winter months, including Restaurant Week, Lunar New Year and Galentine's Day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holiday season is in the rear view. Now, it's the part of winter when many people are looking for things to do to keep our minds off the brutal cold.

ABC7 got some great ideas for things to do from "Secret Chicago."

Tori Levy with Secret Chicago joined ABC7 in studio Friday to share a list of fun activities:

1. Chicago Restaurant Week
2. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child show
3. Speakeasy bars
4. Visit New Buffalo, Michigan
5. Chinese Lunar New Year events
6. Galentine's Day

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

You can find more fun things to do around the city at secretchicago.com.

