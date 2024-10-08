Semi carrying livestock overturns on WB I-65 ramp in NW Indiana

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- A semi carrying cattle overturned in northwest Indiana, causing some delays during Tuesday's morning rush hour.

The semi overturned on the northbound I-65 ramp to westbound I80/94 near Lake Station, Indiana.

Chopper 7 was over the scene around 6 a.m. Video shows as crews worked to clean up the scene of the crash.

The crash was first reported around 3:30 a.m.

Indiana State Police have not released any information on what led to the crash.

Authorities said that the ramp was expected to be closed for a couple of hours as crews transferred the cattle to another semi.

The extent of the driver's injuries were not immediately known.

