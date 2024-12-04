Semi crashes into abandoned house in Harvey, officials say

A semi-truck crashed into an abandoned house Wednesday on 147th Street in Harvey, officials said.

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck crashed into an abandoned house Wednesday in the south suburbs.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon on 147th Street near Winchester in Harvey, officials said.

"The driver, whose identity has not been released, lost control of the truck while attempting a turn, causing it to slide across a grassy area and strike a power line, two garages, and the rear of an abandoned house," a statement from a Harvey spokesperson read in part.

The driver of the semi was airlifted to a hospital. His condition was unknown.

The abandoned building will need to be demolished as a result of the crash, officials said.

Harvey police continue to investigate the crash.

No further information was available.