Semi-truck rollover crash spills garbage on road in Des Plaines
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 1:47PM
A semi-truck carrying a load of garbage crashed and spilled garbage along Golf Road in Des Plaines Wednesday morning, police said.
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck carrying a load of garbage crashed and spilled garbage along the road in Des Plaines Wednesday morning, police said.
Des Plaines police said the rollover crash occurred at about 5:34 a.m.
The crash blocked Golf Road between Mt. Prospect and Wolf roads.
Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.