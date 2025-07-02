Semi-truck rollover crash spills garbage on road in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck carrying a load of garbage crashed and spilled garbage along the road in Des Plaines Wednesday morning, police said.

Des Plaines police said the rollover crash occurred at about 5:34 a.m.

The crash blocked Golf Road between Mt. Prospect and Wolf roads.