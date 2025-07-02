24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Semi-truck rollover crash spills garbage on road in Des Plaines

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 1:47PM
A semi-truck carrying a load of garbage crashed and spilled garbage along Golf Road in Des Plaines Wednesday morning, police said.

DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- A semi-truck carrying a load of garbage crashed and spilled garbage along the road in Des Plaines Wednesday morning, police said.

Des Plaines police said the rollover crash occurred at about 5:34 a.m.

The crash blocked Golf Road between Mt. Prospect and Wolf roads.

