SGA joins NBA championship, MVP and scoring champions list

Monday, June 23, 2025
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined elite company in 2025, capping off a historic season by bringing Oklahoma City its first NBA title since becoming the Thunder. With the win, he's one of a few players who have won an NBA championship, league MVP and scoring title in a single season. Who else is on the list?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder (2025)


  • 2025: 32.7 PPG, 5 RPG, 6.4 APG

  • Notable achievements: One-time MVP, one-time scoring champion, one-time NBA champion, three-time All-Star


Shaquille O'Neal, Los Angeles Lakers (2000)


  • 2000: 29.7 PPG, 13.6 RPG, 3.8 APG

  • Notable achievements: Hall of Fame, one-time MVP, two-time scoring champion, four-time NBA champion, 15-time All-Star


Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls (1998, 1996, 1992, 1991)


  • 1998: 28.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 3.5 APG

  • 1996: 30.4 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.3 APG

  • 1992: 30.1 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 6.1 APG

  • 1991: 31.5 PPG, 6 RPG, 5.5 APG

  • Notable achievements: Hall of Fame, five-time MVP, 10-time scoring champion, six-time NBA champion, 14-time All-Star


Kareem Abdul-Jabbar(known at the time as Lew Alcindor), Milwaukee Bucks (1971)


  • 1971: 31.7 PPG, 16 RPG, 3.3 APG

  • Notable achievements: Hall of Fame, six-time MVP, two-time scoring championship, six-time NBA champion, 19-time All-Star


