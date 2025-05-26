Man arrested in Beach Park armed robbery, officials say

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Surveillance video helped police arrest a man accused of robbing a suburban fast-food spot at gunpoint.

The armed robbery happened on Thursday at about 7:22 p.m. at a fast-food restaurant in the 38900-block of North Lewis Road in Beach Park, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives said they investigated leads and reviewed surveillance videos of the crime.

Officials were able to identify the vehicle the suspect allegedly used in the armed robbery.

On Friday, Zion police arrested Shane L. Lones, 41 of Zion.

Lones was identified as the suspect of the armed robbery.

While searching his vehicle and apartment, officers said they found the clothes he allegedly used during the crime.

He was charged with one count of armed robbery.

On Saturday, a judge ordered Lones to be held until his next hearing.

Lones is due in court on Tuesday, May 27.

Nobody was injured in the armed robbery, according to officials.

