24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman found dead in Roseland, police charge Chicago man with murder

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 16, 2025 12:14PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the murder of a 30-year-old woman. Chicago police said she was found dead at a South Side home over the weekend.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

On Friday, police said they found a 30-year-old woman dead inside a home in the 13000-block of S. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

She was identified as Shaniqua Kinnard by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Chicago police was originally conducting a death investigation.

Three days after her death, police arrested Jarve Toms-Dixon, 30 of Chicago on Sunday.

Toms-Dixon was charged with one count of murder.

The exact cause of Kinnard's death has not been released.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW