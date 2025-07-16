Woman found dead in Roseland, police charge Chicago man with murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the murder of a 30-year-old woman. Chicago police said she was found dead at a South Side home over the weekend.

On Friday, police said they found a 30-year-old woman dead inside a home in the 13000-block of S. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

She was identified as Shaniqua Kinnard by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Chicago police was originally conducting a death investigation.

Three days after her death, police arrested Jarve Toms-Dixon, 30 of Chicago on Sunday.

Toms-Dixon was charged with one count of murder.

The exact cause of Kinnard's death has not been released.

He is due in court on Wednesday.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood