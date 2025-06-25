Last day to help name sea otter at Shedd Aquarium

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 1:51PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is asking for help to name "Otter 937."

Since Friday, visitors have voted on what to name the newest and non-releasable sea otter.

Aquarium caretakers put together a list of possible names for guests to pick from.

Voting is happening in-person only at the Abbott Oceanarium.

The Shedd currently has four named otters: Luna, Cooper, Watson and Seldovia.

Wednesday is the last day for guests to vote. The Shedd will announce the winning name on Monday with a celebration.

