DoorDash driver faces murder charge, says he fatally shot teen who tried to steal his car in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The family of a 15-year-old shot and killed in North Carolina is expected to speak out on Friday.

The DoorDash driver who admitted to shooting him is claiming self-defense and faces a first-degree murder charge.

That suspect says the teen was trying to steal his car on 8th Street in Uptown Charlotte.

Keshawn Boyd, the 27-year-old suspect in this case, is accused of trying to protect their property and not their life.

Andreana Jones has a full-time job, but to make ends meet, she works for a food delivery service.

"I've been doing it now for about two years, kind of like a part-time thing," Jones said.

She says news of the arrest of a DoorDash driver on first-degree murder charges has rocked her industry.

Boyd is accused of shooting Matthias Crockett after the teen allegedly got into Boyd's car.

"You have to protect yourself, because it could have been the other way," Jones said.

But there are legal limits to what you can do to protect your property. Mace or pepper spray would be OK. A gun would not.

"Self-protection is to protect ourselves protect our life. It's not to protect our car. It's not to protect our computer. Those are objects," said Larry Hyatt.

Hyatt is a gun store and range owner who offers gun safety and concealed-carry classes.

The main criteria under state law is a fear of death "or serious bodily harm to himself or herself or another when using defense force that is intended or likely to cause death."

In this case, the victim would be the lawful occupant of a home, motor vehicle or workplace. In other words, they would have to be inside the vehicle.

"People are always wanting to know, what if someone carjacks my car, breaks in my house? Can I shoot them? The answer is, probably not," Hyatt said.

Hyatt says if you are not directly threatened, it is not worth the mental anguish to pull the trigger.

"I have talked to people who have had to use their firearm for self-protection and actually took someone's life, actually protecting their life and their family, and they never get over it. It is a lifelong burden that they are going to carry," Hyatt said.