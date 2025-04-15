Teen boy shot near SE Side high school: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 17-year old was shot near a school on Chicago's Southeast Side Tuesday afternoon, Chicago police said.

This happened in the 2000-block of East 87th Street just after 4:15 p.m., across from Chicago Vocational High School.

Chicago police say the teen was walking on a sidewalk, when a van pulled up, and someone inside started shooting.

He was taken to a Comer Children's Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

Chicago police did not immediately say if anyone was in custody.

Video later Tuesday showed a large police presence in the area.

