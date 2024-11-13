No signs of trauma found in Rhyker Earl's death, Lake County coroner says

Rhyker Earl's family held a news conference with attorney Ben Crump after the body camera footage of the Indiana man's final moments. They want more answers from authorities.

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A coroner's autopsy found no signs of trauma after an Indiana man who died while being handcuffed last September.

The Lake County Coroner's Office said Wednesday said Rhyker Earl, 26, died as a result of cardiovascular disease and ruled the manner of death as natural.

The 26-year-old father of two died after an encounter with sheriff's deputies and paramedics inside his home last September.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office released the body camera footage of Earl's encounter with deputies who responded to his home in DeMotte after he suffered what his family said was his third seizure of the day. Earl had epilepsy.

The deputies were called in because paramedics were having trouble controlling him.

Minutes into the encounter, deputies restrained Earl on the ground, asking him to remain calm as he pleaded for his life in front of his family.

Responders administered several shots of sedatives. Eventually Earl loses consciousness and paramedics performed CPR before taking him to the hospital. He died two days later.

The family has fired civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who said Earl's death was the result of a failure of duty to a man who was in the midst of a medical emergency.