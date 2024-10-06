WATCH LIVE

Skeletal remains found near I-90 in Bucktown area, state police say

CPD contacted ISP after bones found in embankment area on state property

Sunday, October 6, 2024 8:50PM
COOK COUNTY (WLS) -- Skeletal remains were found Sunday afternoon near Chicago's Northwest Side.

The discovery was made around 12:22 p.m. near northbound I-90 at Webster Avenue in the Bucktown area, Illinois State Police said.

ISP was contacted by the Chicago Police Department about the bones, which were found in an embankment area on state property.

It was not immediately known if the skeletal remains are human.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

