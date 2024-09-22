WATCH LIVE

Touhy Ave. on I-94 shut down after cyclist hit by car, Skokie police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, September 22, 2024 11:13AM
Skokie police investigating crash between cyclist and car
The crash shut down Touhy Avenue over the Edens Expressway overnight into Sunday.

SKOKIE (WLS) -- A north suburban road was shut down overnight into Sunday morning after a crash involving a cyclist, according to police.

The crash happened at Touhy Avenue over the I-94 expressway in Skokie, according to north suburban police.

Skokie police said the road was still shut down as of 6 a.m. Sunday.

Video shows a white car at the scene. It is unknown if the car was involved in the crash.

Police have not released the condition of the people involved in the crash, including the cyclist.

This is a developing story.

