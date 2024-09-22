Teen bicyclist remains in coma after Northlake hit-and-run crash: 'Feels so empty without him'

NORTHLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban family spoke their heartache Saturday night for the first time after a teenage bicyclist was one of two boys hit by a car that sped away after the crash.

The hit-and-run crash happened earlier this month at Roy and Lyndale avenues in Northlake.

One 15-year-old injured in the crash remains at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood Saturday, fighting for his life.

Since Christian Mireles was hit by a car, the 15-year-old has remained at Loyola Medical Center in a coma. His family has been by his bedside, hoping for him to pull through.

"Just please wake up," Christian's sister, Dyanna Mireles, said. "We all miss you so much... A big chunk is missing now, and I don't think we could live without that chunk."

Since the night of September 11, Christian Mireles' family has been eager to hear his voice again.

How could you hit two teenagers, see them lying there and leave them to die? Dyanna Mireles, victim's sister

"It's indescribable," Dyanna said. "I just want to hear it so bad."

The 15-year-old is in an induced coma.

"It feels like an eternity, honestly," Dyanna said. "It's so devastating to see him just lying there. We can't do anything to help him. The only thing we can do is wait."

The crash happened while Christian and his 15-year-old friend were riding their bicycles back to Christian's home. Police said a driver blew a stop sign and hit the boys at the intersection.

"I had to run three blocks from my house and see him getting out into the ambulance," Dyanna said.

Video from police shows the suspect's white car driving away after the crash, leaving the two friends badly injured on the pavement.

"How could you hit two teenagers, see them lying there and leave them to die?" Dyanna said.

Christian's friend was also taken here to the hospital but has since been released. Police they say did find the suspected car with front-end damage in Elmhurst and took the car's owner into custody. Investigators say that person is not cooperating with police.

"It feels so empty without him," Dyanna said. "It's just so difficult for us not to have him in the house. Our house doesn't feel like a home. It feels so empty without him."