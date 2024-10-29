School district rethinking plan to move Bessie Rhodes 7th, 8th graders in November

Skokie school district leaders are rethinking a plan to abruptly move seventh and eighth graders at Bessie Rhodes School to a new school next month.

Plan to move Bessie Rhodes 7th, 8th graders in Nov. could change

Plan to move Bessie Rhodes 7th, 8th graders in Nov. could change Skokie school district leaders are rethinking a plan to abruptly move seventh and eighth graders at Bessie Rhodes School to a new school next month.

Plan to move Bessie Rhodes 7th, 8th graders in Nov. could change Skokie school district leaders are rethinking a plan to abruptly move seventh and eighth graders at Bessie Rhodes School to a new school next month.

Plan to move Bessie Rhodes 7th, 8th graders in Nov. could change Skokie school district leaders are rethinking a plan to abruptly move seventh and eighth graders at Bessie Rhodes School to a new school next month.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Skokie school district leaders are rethinking a plan to abruptly move seventh and eighth graders at Bessie Rhodes to a new school next month.

Emotions ran high at a Monday school board meeting over the Bessie Rhodes School of Global Studies.

The board kicked off public discussion by apologizing for how it has handled the planned closure.

Over the summer, the Evanston/Skokie District 65 Board voted to close Bessie Rhodes and open a new school next year.

However, the school made an abrupt announcement to make the move by the end of the trimester.

The decision means 42 students will be moved to different middle schools starting on November 18th.

READ ALSO | Bessie Rhodes 7th, 8th grades to close 18 months early, school says, in surprise announcement

Parents voiced their frustrations with the plan at the Monday night meeting.

There are more meetings scheduled over the next week to discuss other options, with a final decision expected at the end of next week.