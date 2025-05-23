Sky High Live: One Chicago

This week ABC7's Terrell Brown was 80 stories high at One Chicago!

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time to get to the big reveal for ABC7's Sky High Live!

Terrell is live at One Chicago!

The building is 80 stories high and 971 feet off the street.

The building covers a full city block: State, Superior, Dearborn, and Chicago Avenue.

It is two towers, 2.2 million square feet with nearly 800 homes in the sky.

In terms of design, it features very sharp vertical lines.

There's Art Deco in the bones of this building. And if you know the location, you know it's right across the street from Holy Name Cathedral.

Inside the two-story, full-floor penthouse, it's ready for you to build out however you'd like.

The kitchen could upstairs or downstairs.

Once you're done building it, you don't really have to leave.

There's in-home dining, there's a spa, golf simulator, even a rooftop dog park.

And if you live there, you have full access to the Life Time Athletic Club just downstairs.