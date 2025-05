Taking a look at Chicago's changing skyline

We continue our series Sky High Live not with a guessing game, but with a broader look at Chicago architecture and it's impact on the world and our lives.

We continue our series Sky High Live not with a guessing game, but with a broader look at Chicago architecture and it's impact on the world and our lives.

We continue our series Sky High Live not with a guessing game, but with a broader look at Chicago architecture and it's impact on the world and our lives.

We continue our series Sky High Live not with a guessing game, but with a broader look at Chicago architecture and it's impact on the world and our lives.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We continue our series Sky High Live not with a guessing game, but with a broader look at Chicago architecture and it's impact on the world and our lives.

Eleanor Gorski, CEO and president of the Chicago Architecture Center, joined ABC7 to talk about how the skyline has changed over the past couple of years and if any big developments are coming that we can look forward to.