Sky's Ariel Atkins joining Athletes Unlimited this offseason

Ariel Atkins is making the switch from Unrivaled to Athletes Unlimited this season.

The Chicago Sky guard played part of last offseason in the fledging 3-on-3 league that was developed by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Now Atkins will play in Athletes Unlimited, which is returning to Nashville, Tennessee, in February for a second straight season.

"I'm super excited about it. They've been building something for awhile now," Atkins said in a phone interview. "They focus on the players having everything they need to give us the opportunity in the offseason."

Athletes Unlimited will start its fifth season Feb. 4 at Municipal Auditorium after enjoying record attendance in the Music City earlier this year. Maddy Siegrist of the WNBA's Dallas Wings won the individual title as the league wrapped up play March 2.

The league features 40 pros competing over four weeks in a traditional 5-on-5 format with $500,000 in prize bonuses up for grabs, with rules set by the players.

Atkins said she talked to a few of the players who have competed in the league, including Theresa Plaisance, Elizabeth Williams and Alysha Clark.

"I had deep conversations to get the gist of how it is and they all truly enjoy it," Atkins said.

Atkins had nothing bad to say about Unrivaled. She played there for a few weeks as a relief player, filling in on teams that had injuries.

"They were doing a phenomenal job and the players are taken care of," she said.

Atkins has played overseas in the past, but as of now she just plans on playing in the Athletes Unlimited season.

Besides Atkins, early signees include three members of the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces in NaLyssa Smith, Kiah Stokes and Aaliyah Nye, and two from the New York Liberty, Isabelle Harrison andJaylyn Sherrod.

Others include three-time WNBA champ Clark, theSeattle Storm's Lexie Brown, who chairs the AU Pro Basketball player executive committee, two-time WNBA champ Sydney Colson and WNBA rookie Te-Hina Paopao.

Megan Perry, Athletes Unlimited's vice president of basketball, said they are thrilled to return to Municipal Auditorium after being welcomed in Nashville last season.

"With a roster that blends proven leaders and exciting new faces, AU Pro Basketball is where legends rise and new stars are born," Perry said.

AU Pro Basketball debuted in Las Vegas in 2022 and played the 2023 and 2024 seasons in Dallas.