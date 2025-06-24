Sky's Courtney Vandersloot has surgery to repair torn ACL

CHICAGO -- Sky guard Courtney Vandersloot underwent surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, the team announced Tuesday.

Vandersloot sustained the season-ending injury in Chicago's 79-52 loss to Indiana on June 7. She had the operation at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

A five-time All-Star, Vandersloot averaged 10.6 points and 5.3 assists in seven games.

The 5-foot-8 point guard was selected by the Sky with the No. 3 pick in the 2011 WNBA draft and helped lead them to the championship in 2021. She spent the previous two seasons in New York and helped the Liberty win the WNBA title last year before returning to Chicago this season.

The Sky are 10th in the league at 4-10 after their 97-86 winagainst the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.