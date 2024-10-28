24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Sleep Out Saturday 2024 to raise homelessness awareness

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 28, 2024 5:05PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds will be voluntarily sleep outside in tents, boxes or cars across Chicago.

The event is known as Sleep Out Saturday. It helps raise money for families in the Bridge Communities transitional housing program.

As the winter season approaches, there is a growing focus on helping people who are experiencing homelessness in our area.

CEO of Bridge Communities Amy Van Polen joined ABC7 Chicago on Monday to discuss the benefits of the program.

The Sleep Out is happening on Saturday, Nov. 2.

To learn more about the event, click here.

