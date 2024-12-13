24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago rapper Lil Durk linked to 2022 murder outside Roseland community center, court records show

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 13, 2024 12:28AM
Chicago rapper Lil Durk has been linked to a 2022 murder, the fatal shooting of Stephon Mack outside a Roseland community center, court records show.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Famous Chicago rapper Lil Durk is now accused of playing a role in a second murder, that latest being in Chicago.

The rapper, whose real name is Devontay Durk Banks, is already charged in a murder-for-hire scheme in Los Angeles.

Court records unsealed Thursday claim Devontay Durk Banks is behind the fatal 2022 shooting of Stephon Mack outside a community center on the Far South Side.

The rapper has not been charged in that killing.

Banks is currently awaiting trial for allegedly hiring people to murder a rival rapper in L.A.

