Chicago rapper Lil Durk linked to 2022 murder outside Roseland community center, court records show

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Famous Chicago rapper Lil Durk is now accused of playing a role in a second murder, that latest being in Chicago.

The rapper, whose real name is Devontay Durk Banks, is already charged in a murder-for-hire scheme in Los Angeles.

Court records unsealed Thursday claim Devontay Durk Banks is behind the fatal 2022 shooting of Stephon Mack outside a community center on the Far South Side.

The rapper has not been charged in that killing.

Banks is currently awaiting trial for allegedly hiring people to murder a rival rapper in L.A.

