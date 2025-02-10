24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Smart Dating Academy founder gives dating app tips ahead of Valentine's Day on 'Love Bytes'

Monday, February 10, 2025 6:48PM
Smart Dating Academy founder Bela Gandhi gave dating app tips ahead of Valentine's Day 2025 on 'Love Bytes' Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago's final "Love Bytes" segment aired Monday morning.

The segment ended on a classic: meeting people in real life.

From sending the right first message to making that first date count, Bela Gandhi, founder of Smart Dating Academy, gave tips to keep things fun, safe and stress-free.

Message people when you connect with something in their profiles, she said. Make sure that you end messages with a question to keep the conversation going.

Gandhi is a huge fan of a video chat through a dating app. She said this is a must before meeting in real life.

Keep first dates short and sweet, less than two hours, she said.

