Family speaks out 1 year after Sonya Massey shot, killed by former IL deputy: 'Miss her every day'

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. -- Sunday marked one year since Sonya Massey was shot and killed by a former police deputy inside her home in Springfield, Illinois.

Massey had called 911 for help to report a possible prowler before she was fatally shot by former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson.

Members of Massey's family spoke with WICS as they continue to remember her one year after her death.

Massey's family said she was a hard-working mother who ensured her kids were well taken care of.

Massey stuck to a simple routine of going to work, coming home to cook, clean and spend time with her kids.

Sontae Massey said while the world remembers her cousin Sonya as the tiny woman speaking to the police in the final moments of her life, she was so much more than that.

"I miss her everyday," Sontae Massey said. "You know, I miss the Sonya that I would go over to mom's house, and we would crack jokes, and she would make fun of me, and she would share a laugh with me. I miss that Sonya."

Sonya's mother, Donna Massey, said she was always the type to pick you up when you fell.

Some of the events marking the somber anniversary included a bridge dedication and a balloon release.

The deputy who shot and killed Massey was fired and charged with first-degree murder. Grayson has pleaded not guilty.

Earlier this year, county officials agreed to a $10 million settlement with Massey's family.

