Sonya Massey's family, civil rights leaders hold rally at Chicago church, demand sheriff resign

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of Sonya Massey held a rally with civil rights leaders and local clergy at a Chicago church Tuesday, as they continue to call on the Sangamon County sheriff to resign.

Massey was shot and killed inside her Springfield home by former Sangamon County deputy Sean Grayson, who responded to her home after Massey called 911 to report an intruder. Grayson was fired from the department and now faces murder charges.

Civil rights leaders joined Massey's family at New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in West Garfield Park, beginning the rally around 6 p.m.

"My mother was everything to me," said her son Malachi Hill Massey. "I love her with my whole heart. It's just overwhelming."

Various relatives were joined by national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the Rev. Al Sharpton and local clergy for a news conference.

Grayson, 30, has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder and official misconduct charges for shooting and killing the 36-year-old on July 6. Records show Grayson worked for six law enforcement agencies in the past four years. Today there were calls for an Illinois law requiring more transparency when officers move from department to department.

"We need an Illinois law made out in her name. We need to name it after her, that you cannot be switching precincts," said Rev. Sharpton.

There were also more calls for Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell to resign. Monday night, at a public meeting in Springfield, he admitted his department failed but resisted calls to step aside.

"I stand here today before you with arms wide open and I ask for your forgiveness," an emotional Campbell told a hostile crowd of more than 500 people. "I ask Ms. Massey and her family for forgiveness. I offer up no excuses. What I do is offer our attempt to do better, to be better."

Massey's family has repeatedly called for the resignation of Campbell, who was elected in 2018 and ran unopposed in 2022. The sentiment was echoed by many attending the meeting.

"I will not abandon the sheriff's office at this most critical moment," Campbell said. "That would solve nothing."

ABC7 has reached out to Gov. JB Pritzker's office on the proposed law but have not yet heard back. We also reached out to Grayson's attorney, who declined to comment.

