Soul & Smoke chef shares secrets for grilling 'fall off the bone' ribs
Saturday, June 15, 2024 4:10PM
Grilling season is here and Soul & Smoke Chef D'Andre Carter is giving up his secrets for the perfect fall off the bone ribs.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Summer is here and it's time to fire up the grill!
Whether you're a novice or a grilling master, nothing pairs with the summer heat quite like a backyard barbecue with friends and family. Just in time for grilling season, Soul & Smoke's Chef D'Andre Carter is giving up his secrets to cook the perfect, "fall off the bone" ribs just in time to feast.
- Pick a good grade of meat. If you can, buy from a local butcher.
- Season with a dry rub a day ahead of cooking so that the flavor penetrates well.
- Smoke your ribs over hickory or cherry wood, which adds to the flavor of the bark.
- Finish with a great sauce. There's no wrong answer!
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.