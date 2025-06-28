Sources: Bulls trading Lonzo Ball to Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro

The Chicago Bulls are trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro, sources told ESPN on Saturday.

Ball, 27, averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game this season.

He underwent a meniscus and cartilage transplant in his left knee in March 2023 after several procedures failed to fix an injury he suffered during the 2021-22 season -- his first in Chicago. He was sidelined for the rest of the season at the beginning of March because of a right wrist sprain and played in 35 games this season after sitting out the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

For the Cavaliers, the Ball acquisition provides a fast-paced, defensive-minded point guard with size at 6-foot-6 as the franchise prepares to lose Ty Jeromein free agency.

As the Cavaliers enter the 2025-26 season approximately $12 million over the salary cap's second apron -- and with All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley receiving a $45 million bonus on his rookie maximum contract -- it makes Ball's contract at two years and $20 million, with a team option for 2026-27, more palatable.

Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman and his staff had targeted Ball for months, inquiring about him at the February trade deadline and ultimately finalizing the deal Saturday.

Also, free agent guard Sam Merrillintends to sign a four-year, $38 million contract to stay with the Cavaliers, sources told ESPN.

Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland had surgery earlier this month to repair the left big toe injury that troubled him during the playoffs and is expected to miss four to five months.

The Cavaliers said in a statement that they expect Garland to "make a full recovery and resume basketball activities by the start of training camp" in October. But Garland is likely to miss time to start the regular season, sources told ESPN.

The deal gives the Bulls a 3-and-D forward in Okoro, 24, whoappeared in 55 games and averaged 6.1 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He is a career 35.1% 3-point shooter.br/]