Sources: Tre Jones returning to Bulls on 3-year, $24M deal

Free agent guard Tre Jones has agreed to a three-year, $24 million deal to return to the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania.

The two sides finalized the agreement Monday night to bring Jones back to Chicago after he made a strong impression following the deadline deal that brought him from San Antonioas part of the three-teamDe'Aaron Foxtrade.

After initially attempting to find a new trade home for Jones, the Bulls ended up keeping and starting him amid injuries to their backcourt.

Jones averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 assists and shot 57.2% from the field before a sprained left foot ended his season toward the end of March.

The Bulls have prioritized young players with experience as they've retooled their roster in recent years.

Jones, 25, fits the bill.

After spending his first four seasons in the league with the Spurs, Jones impressed the Bulls with his scoring efficiency and skills as a pass-first point guard who doesn't turn the ball over; he averaged less than one turnover per game (0.8) last season between Chicago and San Antonio.

The Bulls have begun sorting out the logjam at the guard position in recent days, trading Lonzo Ball to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Isaac Okoro. They have Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu under contract and are expected to retain Josh Giddey, who is a restricted free agent.