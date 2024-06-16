WATCH LIVE

Rideshare driver shot, carjacked in South Austin: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, June 16, 2024
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rideshare driver was shot and carjacked on the city's West Side on Saturday night, Chicago police said.

Police said it happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 200-block of North Latrobe Avenue just after 9 p.m.

A 49-year-old man was providing a rideshare service when someone entered his vehicle through the rear door and pointed a gun at him, demanding that he exit the vehicle, police said.

Police said the driver complied, but the offender, identified only as male, still shot him in the leg. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim's gray sedan.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he is listed good condition. There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

