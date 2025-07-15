16-year-old boy stabs, critically injures woman inside South Austin home: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teenager is accused of stabbing and critically injuring a woman on the city's West Side on Monday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to the stabbing in the South Austin neighborhood's 500-block of South Laramie Avenue around 8 p.m.

A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old woman inside a home, police said.

The victim, who suffered multiple stab wounds, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Officers took the teen suspect into custody.

Charges are pending, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

