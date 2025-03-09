24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Smash-and grab burglar breaks windows of 3 South Loop businesses, steals cash from one: CPD

Sunday, March 9, 2025 10:59AM
Sunday, March 9, 2025 10:59AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary that happened at a South Loop strip mall early Saturday morning.

Police said someone broke the front windows of three businesses between 2:50 a.m. and 3:10 a.m.

The burglar entered one business and did not remove any merchandise before exiting through the rear, police said. Then, he entered another business and took an unknown amount of money from the register.

Rocks and shattered glass could be seen near South Clark Street and South Archer Avenue.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction. No one is in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

