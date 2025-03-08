2 shot, 1 fatally, inside vehicle in South Loop: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were shot, one fatally, inside a vehicle in the city's South Loop neighborhood on Friday night, Chicago police said.

Police said officers responded to the 100-block of East 21st Street just before midnight.

A witness told officers that someone traveling inside another vehicle shot the victims.

Officers found an 18-year-old woman, who had been shot twice in the chest. Police said she was pronounced dead on the scene.

A man, 38, suffered a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. He was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

No other injuries were reported, and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

