8 people wounded in mass shooting at a Philadelphia bar

Police say eight people were wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday morning inside a South Philadelphia bar.

PHILADELPHIA -- Eight people were wounded in a mass shooting early Saturday morning at a South Philadelphia bar.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. at the 7 Elements Restaurant Bar and Lounge in the 1100 block of South 11th Street.

Police say the gunfire erupted after a physical altercation on an exterior balcony.

All of the victims, including two 25-year-old women, a 27-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man, a 30-year-old man, a 42-year-old man and two 43-year-old men, are hospitalized in stable condition.

Investigators are now working to figure out exactly what was happening when the gunfire erupted.

"This business should not be open that late, and upon arrival it was shut, and we had to ensure there were no other victims inside," said Inspector D.F. Pace.

It's not yet clear how many people opened fire.

Police say they recovered a number of shell casings from the second-floor bar, the stairway that leads to the street, and more shell casings in the parking lot below.

"We're not sure if those shell casings came from a gun that was fired above, or if the gunman or gunmen were firing even from the lower floors," Pace said.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities had originally said 11 people were shot, but they have since updated the number after realizing some of the victims were counted twice.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.