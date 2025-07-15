Chicago police issue warning about residential burglaries in South Shore

The Chicago Police Department issued a warning about residential burglary incidents that happened in the 7100-block of South Yates in South Shore.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning South Side residents about two recent residential burglaries.

They both happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the South Shore neighborhood's 7100-block of South Yates.

Police say in each incident, the suspect cut a screen window to gain entry to the home and stole property from inside.

The suspect is described as a female of an unknown age seen wearing blue shorts and a white shirt.

Further information was not immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

