Man charged in shooting 3 police officers in southern Illinois, officials say

Three police officers were shot Saturday in Fairview Heights, Illinois near St. Louis, officials said. A suspect is in custody.

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in the shooting of three police officers in southern Illinois near St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 9:44 p.m. Saturday on Potomac Drive in Fairview Heights, Illinois, police said.

Officials said police officers responded to a call about a suspicious person and the incident turned violent.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Elijah Thompson of Belleville, Illinois.

He was taken into custoy uninjured and a gun was recovered.

Three officers were shot during the incident.

Officer Molly Muennich was shot in the face and underwent surgery. Police said she remains in critical, but stable condition.

Officer Herminio Raimundi was shot in the arm and has been released from the hospital.

Officer Andrew Ward was shot in the chest, but his vest stopped the bullet. He was treated and released.

Pictured are Fairview Heights police officers injured in a shooting from left to right: Officer Herminio Raimundi; Officer Andrew Ward; and Officer Molly Muennich.

Thompson was charged with four counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and one count of resisting arrest.

"Evil comes in many forms and our officers confronted it head on. Our mission remains the same, to protect with vigilance and serve with honor," said Fairview Heights Police Chief Steve Johnson.

Two additional officers were hurt in a scuffle while arresting the suspect, police said.

Thompson was being held at the Saint Clair County Jail.

Fairview Heights police continue to investigate.

