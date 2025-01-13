Special counsel David Weiss releases final report on Hunter Biden probes

Special counsel David Weiss slammed President Joe Biden's characterization of his probe as being infected with "raw politics" in his final report detailing his investigations into the president's son Hunter Biden, which was released Monday by the Justice Department.

Weiss' work culminated in two separate criminal convictions of Hunter Biden that his father wiped clean with a sweeping pardon in early December, just weeks after Election Day. In July 2024, Weiss' office secured a guilty verdict from a Delaware jury on three felony gun charges, and months later, on the eve of trial, Hunter Biden pleaded guilty to numerous tax crimes, including six felonies.

Weiss' report -- 27 pages in length plus hundreds of pages of public filings -- caps a yearslong and politically fraught probe that remained a source of seemingly endless fodder for President Biden's political opponents in Congress and elsewhere. Weiss' prosecutors examined Hunter Biden's years of drug and alcohol abuse, his controversial foreign business dealings, and his procurement of a gun in 2018.

When President Biden issued a pardon for Hunter Biden in early December, he claimed that "raw politics has infected" the investigation into his son.

"No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter's cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son -- and that is wrong," Biden wrote.

Weiss, in the report, criticized the president's assertion.

Weiss defended his work as "thorough, impartial investigations, not partisan politics."

"These prosecutions were the culmination of thorough, impartial investigations, not partisan politics. Eight judges across numerous courts have rejected claims that they were the result of selective or vindictive motives. Calling those rulings into question and injecting partisanship into the independent administration of the law undermines the very foundation of what makes America's justice system fair and equitable. It erodes public confidence in an institution that is essential to preserving the rule of law," wrote Weiss. "These baseless accusations have no merit and repeating them threatens the integrity of the justice system as a whole."

"Other presidents have pardoned family members, but in doing so, none have taken the occasion as an opportunity to malign the public servants at the Department of Justice based solely on false accusations," he wrote.

Weiss says because of the pardon, he was prevented from making "additional charging decision" regarding Hunter Biden's 's conduct over an 11-year span, suggesting there were other cases he could have pursued against the president's son. However, because of the pardon, "it would thus be inappropriate to discuss whether additional charges are warranted," he wrote.

Hunter Biden's legal team said they were not given an opportunity to read Weiss' report prior to its release.

Federal investigators began looking into the younger Biden's taxes in 2018, before his father launched his successful presidential bid. That probe grew to include scrutiny of his overseas business dealings in China, Ukraine, and elsewhere, ABC News previously reported.

In the summer of 2023, prosecutors in Weiss' office struck a plea deal with Hunter Biden that would have allowed him to plead guilty to a pair of tax-related misdemeanors and avoid prosecution on one felony gun charge.

But that deal fell apart under questioning by a federal judge -- and within months, Weiss secured special counsel status from Attorney General Merrick Garland and filed charges in both cases.

Over the course of his probe, Weiss emerged as one of those rare figures in politics who attracted scrutiny from across the political spectrum. Republicans loyal to Donald Trump accused him of failing to bring more serious and substantial charges against the Biden family, while Democrats complained that a GOP-led pressure campaign influenced Weiss' prosecutorial decisions.

Sentencing in both cases had been scheduled to take place just weeks after President Biden issued his pardon, with Hunter Biden facing the possibility of years in prison and more than a million dollars in fines.

Weiss also brought a third successful case against a former FBI informant who pleaded guilty to spreading lies about the Bidens' business dealings. Last week a federal judge sentenced the former informant, Alexander Smirnov, to six years in prison.