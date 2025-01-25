24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
The Spice & Tea Exchange of Crystal Lake to hold grand opening next week

ByJose Baltierra WLS logo
Saturday, January 25, 2025 2:43PM
The Spice & Tea Exchange of Crystal Lake, Illinois offers spices, herbs, tea infused sugars, honey, olive oils, and so much more.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Whether you're looking for a new rub to smoke some brisket or a floral tea to help you relax, you can find it all at a new shop in the northwest suburbs.

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Crystal Lake offers spices, herbs, tea infused sugars, honey, olive oils, and so much more to satisfy your tastes.

On Friday, Jan. 31, the shop is holding its grand opening from 10a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be free samples and raffles.

Co-owners Cathy and Tom Koch joined ABC7 on Saturday to share details about the new store.

The Spice & Tea Exchange of Crystal Lake is located at 57 N. Williams Street.

You can find more information by clicking here.

